Jammu to host Midnight Marathon Season 2

Jammu: Jammu is all set to host the much-awaited Midnight Marathon Season 2, a collaborative effort by J&K Sports Council and Real Time Sports. Scheduled to take place tommarow , the marathon will commence at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

Under the theme “Run for Pride of Jammu”, the event is dedicated to promoting fitness, fostering unity, and raising awareness for crucial causes, including safe driving, saving lives, and women’s safety.

The marathon is being organized under the leadership of Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, and Sudhir Anand, an accomplished ultra runner and driving force behind this event. Participants can compete in the following categories:

• 5K Fun Run

• 10K Challenge

• Half Marathon (21.1 km)

• Full Marathon (42.2 km)

In the run-up to the marathon, the unveiling of the event T-shirt and medal has already set an enthusiastic tone, highlighting the anticipation surrounding this inspiring initiative.

The J&K Sports Council invites athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and the general public to participate in this celebration of health and community spirit. The Jammu Midnight Marathon Season 2 is a testament to the resilience and pride of Jammu, symbolizing its vibrant strength and unity.