Kashmir

Jammu to host Midnight Marathon Season 2

WhatsApp Image 2024 11 29 at 20.04.26 f0ae1efd

Jammu: Jammu is all set to host the much-awaited Midnight Marathon Season 2, a collaborative effort by J&K Sports Council and Real Time Sports. Scheduled to take place tommarow , the marathon will commence at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

Under the theme “Run for Pride of Jammu”, the event is dedicated to promoting fitness, fostering unity, and raising awareness for crucial causes, including safe driving, saving lives, and women’s safety.

The marathon is being organized under the leadership of Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, and Sudhir Anand, an accomplished ultra runner and driving force behind this event. Participants can compete in the following categories:
• 5K Fun Run
• 10K Challenge
• Half Marathon (21.1 km)
• Full Marathon (42.2 km)

In the run-up to the marathon, the unveiling of the event T-shirt and medal has already set an enthusiastic tone, highlighting the anticipation surrounding this inspiring initiative.

The J&K Sports Council invites athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and the general public to participate in this celebration of health and community spirit. The Jammu Midnight Marathon Season 2 is a testament to the resilience and pride of Jammu, symbolizing its vibrant strength and unity.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article WhatsApp Image 2024 11 29 at 16.34.32 2c811384 Srinagar Police Solves ₹21 Lakh Digital Fraud, Arrests Three Posing as Central Officials
Next Article NCM Member NCM reviews implementation of Govt sponsored schemes
Leave a Comment