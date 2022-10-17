Srinagar, Oct 17: The capital cities of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir will get 200 electric buses with world class technology

TATA Motors Ltd and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd has entered into a strategic collaboration to provide the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir with a fleet of 200 electric buses. The collaboration is aimed to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the union territory.

The officials of the union territory informed that the agreement was signed between the firms in the presence of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary of Housing Urban and Development Department (HU&DD) Dheeraj Gupta.Jammu Smart City and Srinagar Smart City will coordinate with the companies for the smooth functioning of the electric buses. The transport system of the capitals- Jammu and Srinagar will get environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of buses.

While Tata Motors will supply, operate, and maintain 100 electric buses each in Jammu and Srinagar, Chalo Mobility will provide consumer technology solutions such as electronic ticket issuing machines (ETIMs), an Automated Fare collection system (AFCS), a mobile app with Mobile Tickets and Mobile Passes platform, smart cards platform, and cloud-based hosting.

The electric buses are also outfitted with cutting-edge features such as a panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security-related features, according to officials.

He made out that besides being environment friendly the buses will also give a unique experience to commuters. He maintained that the government is committed to provide every modern facility in the cities of the UT. He reiterated that the government would continue its efforts to provide world class comforts to people in both these smart cities.

Principal Secretary, HU&DD, said that the electric vehicles are the future of transport as they are eco-friendly, ideal for the urban environment, and contribute to reducing pollution levels.

He further added that this collaboration will facilitate effortless and convenient travel in electric buses in both the capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

