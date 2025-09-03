Jammu–Srinagar, other highways closed amid heavy rains

Jammu, Sep 03: Several major roads, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Ganderbal (SSG) Road and Sinthan Road, have been closed for vehicular movement following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple locations, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials told that continuous rainfall across the region has triggered disruptions, making road travel unsafe.

Restoration work is underway at affected stretches, but authorities have advised people not to undertake any journey until the weather improves and clearance operations are completed.

“People are requested not to pay heed to any rumours and to follow only official advisories regarding road status,” officials added.

Notably, water levels in several water bodies have risen, with some crossing the flood declaration level due to incessant rainfall across the Valley—(KNO)