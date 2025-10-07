Jammu-Srinagar NH Closed due to Landslides, Mughal, SSG Roads Shut Due to Snow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, shooting stones, and mudslides at multiple locations, officials said.

An official from traffic department as per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC said, Traffic authorities said Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Top also remain shut following snow accumulation.

People have been advised not to travel on these routes till they are fully restored.

Commuters have been urged to verify road status through official Traffic Police updates on Twitter @Traffic_hqrs, Facebook page “Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police,” and Traffic Control Units in Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), and Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043). (KNC)