Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular movement in both directions following heavy mud slush at Mehad Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

A traffic police official stated, “Vehicular movement has been halted on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to mud slush at Mehad Ramban. Men and machinery are on the job to clear the route.”

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially at night, due to heavy rainfall and shooting stones at multiple locations between Nasri and NAVYUG Tunnel. Travelers can check for updates by contacting 9419993745.