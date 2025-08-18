Jammu–Srinagar Highway Shut Amid Shooting Stones, Inclement Weather

Srinagar, Aug 18: As a precautionary measure, all types of vehicular movement have been stopped along the Jammu–Srinagar Highway (NH44) due to shooting stones at multiple locations, officials said on Monday.

According to the official, “The Jammu–Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is closed due to shooting stones at several places.” He added, “All types of vehicular movement have been stopped as a safety measure.”

The official further said that bad weather conditions persist along the highway. “There is heavy rainfall across the entire NHW,” he further added.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travelling until the weather improves and the road is cleared.

As per another official, the highway is also blocked at Monkey Morh and the Maroog area of Ramban. “Restoration work is going on,” he said.