SRINAGAR: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, only surface link that connects Kashmir with outside world, was closed for traffic on Monday after shooting stones, officials said here.

Traffic update at 1335 hrs

Both sides traffic halted on NH-44 at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised to ask TCUs before proceeding on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. — J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) November 13, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police wrote on X said that the traffic from both sides has been halted on NH-44 at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones. It further said that people are advised to ask TCUs before proceeding on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Police said that men and machinery have been mobilized to swiftly clear the road—

(With Inputs from KNO)