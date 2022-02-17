Jammu, Feb 17: A 32-year-old car washer from Chhattisgarh stormed a house in broad daylight and raped a 20-year-old woman here.



Police sources said a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Monday when she was alone in a rented accommodation in the old city.



“Her parents were out for work when the accused, identified as Mohan Singh, a car washer from Chattisgarh, who lived in the same locality, forced his entry and raped the victim,” police sources said.



An FIR has been lodged in the Pucca Danga police station after the medical examination of the victim.



“A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding culprit”, sources said.

