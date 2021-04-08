Jammu Rohingya case: No deportation unless prescribed procedure is followed, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday said that Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following the prescribed process.

The Court, however, refused to order the release of nearly 150 Rohingyas detained in the holding centres in Jammu.

“It is not possible to grant the interim relief. However it is made clear that the Rohingyas in Jammu on whose behalf the application has been moved shall not be deported unless the procedure prescribed for such deportation is followed”, the Court said, according to Livelaw.in.

The Centre had earlier opposed the plea saying that the country cannot be the ‘capital’ for illegal immigrants.

During the arguments, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, had said that Rohingya children were subjected to killing, maiming and sexual exploitation by the Myanmar military which has failed to respect international humanitarian law.

Violent attacks allegedly by Myanmar army have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh.