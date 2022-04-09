JAMMU, Apr 9: Team Sanjeev Pargal swept the Press Club of the Jammu election today.

Backed by two former presidents, Manu Shrivatsa and Ashwani Kumar, the team won all 11 posts with a huge margin.

Four posts of Office Bearers and seven slots of Executive Committee were bagged by the team led by Sanjeev Pargal, Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior.

Pargal, who was contesting for the post of president, polled the highest number of 405 votes, while his nearest rival Surinder Sharma managed to secure only 91 votes.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal was elected vice president by securing 404 votes, while his opponent Ravinder Singh got 87 votes.

Dinesh Manhotra was elected Secretary-General by securing 392 votes, while his nearest rival Sumit Sharma secured just 94 votes.

Channi Anand bagged 392 votes and was elected as the new Treasurer of the Press Club of Jammu while his opponent Sudhir Kumar bagged 96 votes.

Seven winning Executive Committee members include Nishikant Khajuria of Daily Excelsior (393 votes), Dinesh Mahajan of Dainik Jagran (386), Ajay Meenia of Amar Ujala (355), Govind Chouhan (333), Deepak Khajuria (332), Vishal Bharti of UNI (323) and Kunal Shrivatsa of Early Times (309).

Soon after the election, newly elected president Sanjeev Pargal extended thanks to the president of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, Mohinder Bhardwaj, who was the Returning Officer, and all Assistant Returning Officers including Pawan Maini, Ravinder Sharma, Chander Mohan Sharma and Sanjeet Khajuria, senior journalist, for conducting, free, fair, election.

The highlight of the elections was the participation of the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, as a voter.

Singh, who is the founder member of the Press Club of Jammu, specially arrived from New Delhi to cast his ballot.

A total of 504 out of 592 eligible voters exercised their right to franchise