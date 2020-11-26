Jammu Muslims call for harmony, ask admin to ensure law and order

SRINAGAR: Calling for communal harmony, Jammu Muslims have appealed the administration to ensure law and order in a run-up to District Development Council (DDC) elections.

An extraordinary meeting of Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) office bearers was held in Jammu to discuss the present situation in the backdrop of the forthcoming DDC elections.

JMF chairman Shuja Zaffar appealed to the general public to remain cautious and not let any anti-national elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Some organizations are in a surcharged mood that may result in communal violence,” he said.

Shuja appealed to Muslims in particular and followers of other religions, in general, to stay alert to save Jammu from any communal flare-up.

Highlighting the teachings of Islam, he said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) always stood for peace, harmony, and brotherhood. He stressed on the Muslims to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in letter and spirit.

JMF president Imran Qazi said elections take place every now and then, but the people of Jammu should not forget age-old brotherhood and communal harmony. He urged the UT administration to play its role in a pro-active manner to thwart any conspiracy to incite communal tension.

“The administration should implement various schemes which are meant for marginalized people and minorities,” he said.