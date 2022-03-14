Jammu: Tragedy befell Jammu on Monday when three persons were charred to death and 15 others suffered injuries in a major fire incident.

Flames emanated from a scrap shop with some Juggis (shanties) in the vicinity near residency road Jammu on Monday.

According to locals, the fire broke in the evening and three persons were charred alive while several persons were rescued in injured condition.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said the fire broke out in a scrap shop located in the Residency road area of Jammu this evening.

“Short circuit in electricity wiring is suspected to be the cause of fire breakout in an initial state. In the incident, fire flames engulfed the entire building, and some LPG cylinders lying inside also exploded,” he said.

“15 persons sustained injuries in the incident who all have been evacuated from the site with hectic efforts of police, fire and emergency services assisted by locals.” He said all injured are under treatment in the local hospital.

“Unfortunately, three people have so far lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he added.