Jammu hospital shocker: Infant tests Covid positive after death, parents abandon body

Jammu: In a shocking incident, a two-month-old baby, who tested positive for Covid-19 and died at a Jammu hospital on Sunday, was abandoned by none other than his own parents, who fled from the hospital without taking the body.

Quoting sources in the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital Jammu, news agency KNO, a two-month-old baby who was tested positive for Covid, succumbed Sunday morning at the hospital.

“His parents left the hospital without taking the body of their baby along,” the KNO report added.

“The hospital staff tried their best to catch the baby’s parents and persuade them to take the body of the baby along but all efforts failed,” the report added quoting sources.

Medical Superintendent SMGS hospital Jammu Dr Dara Singh told KNO that the two-month-old baby was admitted on Sunday morning at around 7 am.

“The baby was suffering from congenital heart disease and other problems and he died of cardiac arrest at around 8 pm,” he said.

“Soon after cardiac arrest, RAT test was done which came positive after which we asked his parents to undergo Covid test as well, but instead of going for testing, they ran away,” he said.

Dr Singh added that they continuously called them but the baby’s parents “aren’t receiving repeated calls from the hospital”.

“We have kept the body of the baby in the hospital mortuary,” Dar Singh said.

Official sources said that if the baby’s parents won’t come to take the baby, the hospital authorities will cremate the baby under proper Covid SoPs. (KNO)