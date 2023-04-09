Jammu: The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival, sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, began with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the US.

The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France and the US. These included Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam and Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai.

Vivekanand Rai praised the festival for promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival features screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries and will run until April 9.

In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events such as panel discussions, a red-carpet event, a culture showcase and a painting exhibition.