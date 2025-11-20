Jammu emerging as major trade & logistics hub : LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday addressed the Jammu Trade & Logistics Conclave-2025, highlighting Jammu’s rapidly growing role as a key trade and logistics hub for the region.

He said the Union Territory has witnessed a major transformation over the last five years, with significant improvements in road and rail connectivity unlocking new economic opportunities.

LG Sinha noted that Jammu is increasingly becoming a crucial link connecting Ladakh and the Kashmir Valley with the country’s wider trade corridors. “Enhanced connectivity has positioned Jammu as a strategic gateway for the movement of goods and services,” he said.

Emphasizing the need to build on this momentum, the LG underscored the importance of creating a robust storage, logistics, and warehousing ecosystem. He said such infrastructure is essential to boost self-reliance, strengthen supply chains, and directly link producers with consumers.

“This development is vital to meeting the aspirations of our traders, industrialists, farmers, artisans, and MSMEs,” he added, calling for continued collaboration between government agencies and private stakeholders to accelerate economic growth in the region.(KINS)