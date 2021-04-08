Jammu CRPF commando held hostage by Maoists released after 5 days

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando from Jammu and Kashmir who went missing during a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh last week, has been released by Maoists, reports quoting officials said on Thursday.

“Bastar has some good news for the nation,” News18 quoted a police source saying.

Manhas, according to the report, was released in the presence of social worker Dharampal Saini and Gondwana Samaj chief Gelam Boraiya — they were in talks with Maoists — and scores of villagers.

An 11-member team that went to bring Manhas back also featured seven local journalists.

Manhas, according to the report, was brought to a camp in Tarrem — the area where the encounter took place — and underwent health checkups. A CRPF official said Manhas did not have any “apparent injury”. He will be taken to Raipur later in the night.

On Wednesday, locals blocked the Jammu-Akhnoor highway on Wednesday demanding the release of Manhas.

Manhas’ family members had also joined the protest and urged the government to take action and ensure his release.

LG Manoj Sinha had said that he was positive about his release soon after the family protested.