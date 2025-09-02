Jammu BJP legislator donates Rs 1 crore for disaster relief

Jammu, Sept 02: The member of legislative from Jammu West has donated of Rs 1 crore from his constituency development fund (CDF) to support disaster and relief management efforts following massive floods in the Jammu region.

The funds will be directed towards aiding families devastated by recent cloudbursts, landslides, and floods across the region.

Arvind Gupta, BJP MLA from Jammu West said during these tough times, it is their duty to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people.

“This donation is a step towards ensuring that the affected families receive the support they need to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The MLA also expressed gratitude to the local administration, relief agencies, and volunteers working tirelessly on ground for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families—(KNO)