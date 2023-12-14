Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has mandated officers, including deputy commissioners, to actively engage with the public at grassroots levels, conduct routine public hearings, and deliver monthly reports to the Chief Secretary’s office.

This directive, spurred by the recent appointment of senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo as the new chief secretary, aims to effectively address public concerns.

According to Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma of the General Administration Department, secretaries are obligated to undertake bi-weekly tours and facilitate public hearings three days a week, excluding Wednesdays. Similarly, heads of departments, such as deputy commissioners, must conduct weekly tours and conduct public hearings three days a week, specifically between 3 pm and 4 pm.

The directive stresses strict adherence to this schedule, urging officials to prioritize these activities and refrain from scheduling official meetings or engagements on tour days and during the specified public hearing hours.

Administrative secretaries are mandated to directly submit monthly reports to the Chief Secretary, outlining issues raised during tours and public hearings, accompanied by potential solutions. Heads of departments are instructed to submit their reports to their respective departments.