Jamkash Vehicleades unveils ‘The Epic New Swift’

SRINAGAR: Leading Maruti Suzuki Dealership of the state Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd, Srinagar unveiled The Epic New Swift.

The chief Guest for the occasion was Riyaz Ahmad Wani (AGM) J&K Bank and a large gathering of auto lovers and managerial staff of Jamkash were present during the occasion. One hundred and twenty customers were invited during the launch.

The Epic New Swift promises a new, convenient and fun to Drive Experience, with top class fuel efficiency at a highly attractive price and low maintenance cost.The Epic New Swift embodies five key attributes: Stunning Exteriors, Welcoming Interiors, Intrinsic Safety, Fun-to-drive, Technologically Advanced.

The sporty design of the Epic New Swift instils a sense of excitement, featuring a unique ‘wraparound character line’ that exudes a sense of dynamism that sets the sporty hatchback apart. Its bold stance commands attention while retaining the Swift’s signature silhouette, instantly identifying with the Swift’s iconic DNA. The smoky LED projector headlamps and boomerang LED DRLs add a futuristic appeal. Adding to its allure are the glossy black front grille, LED front fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps with a distinctive signature, along with 38.10cm (15inch) precision cut two-tone alloy wheels that complement its athletic profile.

Complementing the dynamic design of the Epic New Swift are two new body colours- Luster Blue and Novel Orange, alongside a wide range of colours consisting of Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver. Three dual-tone colour options are also available, namely, Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof.