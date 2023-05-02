

Srinagar: Fortifying its SUV offerings Maruti Suzuki India Limited Sporty compact SUV FRONX was unveiled on Tuesday at Nexa dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd., Hyderpora.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief guest on the occasion was Malik Tahir Gani (Director, State Motor Garages J&K). The occasion was graced by the presence of the dignitaries from State Bank of India, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Finance and J&K Bank.



Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd., Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo and CEO, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car virtually while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir were present, during the occasion which witnessed presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the”Shape of New” Spoty Compact SUV FRONX.



General Manger Nexa Jamkash Hyderpora, Erfaan Gul while speaking on the occasion stated that the sporty compact SUV FRONX will aim at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices. The Sporty compact SUV FRONX comes up with the Modern Exteriors like Roof Rails, Wide Bonnet, Signature NEXWave Grill, Chrome Garnish, signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs exemplify NEXA`s unmistakable “Crafted Futurism” design language for the FRONX and Sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps running across the width of the vehicle. Elegant Interiors- Special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard. FRONX comes with 1.0L K-Series Turbo Booster jet Direct Injection Engine for the first time featuring progressive smart hybrid technology. The FRONX with turbo booster engine will be available with the choice of 5 speed manual transmission and a 6 Speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. FRONX also comes with advance 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine which offer idle start-stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS. FRONX comes with a wide range of connectivity features such as Head up Display, 360 view cameras, wireless charger,6 airbags, Suzuki Connect & 9” HD Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system with wireless apple car play and android auto connectivity.