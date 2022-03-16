Srinagar: Leading Automobile Dealership of Kashmir Jamkash inaugurated Suzuki Two-Wheeler Dealership (Encash Auto Pvt.Ltd.) At Hyderpora Bypass, Showroom.

According to a statement, the chief guest of the event was Syed Shafat Hussain Ruffai (Zonal Head J&K Bank) And Vivek Jain (GM Network Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd), Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Aawan Ahmad

Narwaroo (Directors), GM’s and various bankers, Customers, eminent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Jamkash Is the fastest growing Dealership in north India and the highest in sales and service volume

While addressing the customers at the inauguration, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo said that the

Following Bikes/Scooters are available at the showroom are

a. ACCESS

b. BURGMAN

c. AVENIS

d. GIXXER

e. INTRUDER