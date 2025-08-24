Jamaat schools row

Srinagar, Aug 23: Under fire over the government’s takeover of Jamaat-e-Islami schools, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo lashed out at the Opposition, accusing them of exploiting the issue for ‘political mileage’.

She recalled that the laws enabling such actions were introduced in 2002 when the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was in power.

“At that time, raids were carried out on Jamaat-e-Islami schools and several were shut down, but they don’t remember it now. Ironically, today they blame us for decisions rooted in their own governance,” Itoo told reporters.

She further said, “Those who ruled earlier remained silent when adverse reports were issued in 2019 against these schools, but today they are raising noise.”

Clarifying the government’s position, Sakeena Itoo said, “FAT schools had no valid management committees or registration. Committees had already expired, and repeated attempts to renew them failed due to adverse CID reports. In fact, some schools were already shut down by the NIA earlier,” she explained.

The Minister said the crisis worsened when over 51,000 students faced uncertainty during board examinations. “The future of these children was at stake. In one case, three girls even suffered heart attacks after their examination forms were rejected. We could not allow such a situation to continue,” she said.

To safeguard students’ futures, Itoo announced that nearby government schools would take responsibility until new management committees are formed. “The moment a valid committee comes forward with CID clearance, the schools will be handed back immediately. No institution has been permanently closed,” she assured.

Hours after the takeover order was issued, Itoo also clarified that her department had originally proposed cluster principals to oversee these schools, not deputy commissioners, as directed by the Education Department.

“Unfortunately, people are spreading rumours that the Education Department has shut down FAT schools. That is not true. Our focus is on protecting the education of thousands of children, not on politics,” she reiterated.