Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has sought assistance from District Level Project Management Units (DLPMU) to achieve 100 percent saturation under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, which was launched in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 57.95 percent progress so far.

Jal Shakti department has so far succeeded in providing tap water connection to 10,63,442 households. There are a total of 18,35,225 households that need to be covered under JJM.

Jammu and Kashmir has performed better given the national average of 55.10 percent.

Through the DLPMU, the government is expecting 100 percent saturation in providing tap water connections to the entire population in the next six months.

The five-member DLPMU has been tasked to assist the JJM officials on all technical, financial, social, and institutional matters.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that the DLPMU will monitor the physical and financial progress of works and report the same to District Jal Jeevan Mission

“The quality of pace of work will be monitored along with highlighting issues that require corrective measures. Similarly, identifying bottlenecks and problems in the smooth execution of projects and suggest road map with corrective measures,” it said.

The document said that the members will have to make two visits a week to the project sites to check the results. “The DLPMU will be furnishing regular reports to the mission directorate,” it said.

Figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal only Srinagar and Ganderbal have achieved 100 percent progress under the mission.

Pulwama has achieved 74.35 percent progress followed by Shopian 68.33 percent, Baramulla 64.71 percent, Bandipora 64.16 percent, Anantnag 62.59 percent, Kupwara 55.79 percent, Budgam 44.65 percent, and Kulgam 53.72 percent under JJM.

In the Jammu division, Reasi has the highest progress rate of 79. 32 percent followed by Poonch 75.50, Samba 68.71, Doda 58.84, Rajouri 52.50, Jammu 48.28, Kishtwar 47.79, Udhampur 44.30, Kathua 43.54 and Ramban 41.86 percent.

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra earlier this week directed the concerned officials to expedite the tendering and evaluation processes. He called for ensuring the allotment of works by the fixed deadlines under the Jal Jeevan Mission.