JAKFAS, JKAEA pay condolence to S.Kulbir Singh

SRINAGAR: On the sad demise of S.Kubir Singh, A.A.O, DMRRR, a condolence meeting was held in Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar.

The condolence was paid by J&K Finance & Accounts Society ,J&K Accounts Employees Association in which members of J&K Accounts Services & Secretariat Service also participated who prayed for ‘peace of the departed soul & strength of the destitute family’. It was also reiterated that JAKFAS/JKAEA will extend every support & sympathy with the destitute family & requested to the concerned authorities for early settlement of dues of the deceased.

The officers who participated in the condolence meet included DG Budget, DGAT , DG Audit & Inspection/Resource, President JAKFAS/JKAEA , former president Secretariat Union & other officers & officials of various services of J&K Civil Secretariat.