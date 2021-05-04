Jaishankar meets Blinken on Covid relief

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in London to discuss addressing the Covid challenge and deepening the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed recent efforts in the fight against Covid including US assistance to India, and expressed appreciation for each country’s support throughout the pandemic, stated a US State Department release.

Blinken reaffirmed India’s important role when it comes to the climate crisis and as a leading partner in the Indo-Pacific.

They also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council and as a G7 guest country. Blinken and Jaishankar looked forward to continued US-India cooperation on the full range of bilateral and global issues.