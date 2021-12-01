A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was among the two militants killed in a gunfight in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

He has been identified as Yasir Parray, an IED expert. The second slain militant is a foreign national identified as Furqan.

“Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert and foreign terrorist Furqan neutralised. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. A big success,” the J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.