Jaipur firm is giving its employees ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ to watch ‘Money Heist’ final season on Sep 3

It’s the end of a beautiful series soon. The popular Spanish Netflix show, ‘Money Heist’ will release its fifth and final season on September 3 on the OTT streaming platform. 100 hours that seem like 100 years.

This is how Tokyo describes how she feels in the official trailer for the first volume ‘La casa de Papel’ (Spanish for ‘Money Heist’) Part 5, which dropped in early August. In the new season of the show globally known as Money Heist, The Professor reveals that the stormwater tank has been discovered while Colonel Tamayo gets ready for the army to enter the Bank of Spain.

It is one of the most uncertain moments for The gang. They are against the ropes and it seems like this will truly be their ending. Will they gather their strength to fight against the odds… just one more time? After all, they are The Resistance. La casa de papel Part 5 will launch in two instalments, volume 1 on 3 September and volume 2 on 3 December, 2021.

The cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa.

As the show has gained immense popularity worldwide, including India, a Jaipur-based firm called Verve Logic has declared a holiday for its employees on September 3, announcing it as ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ as the show releases on the same day.

The CEO of the company, Abhishek Jain also thanked his employees for the hard work they put in during the Covid-19 pandemic. In his message to his employees on social media, the Verve Logic CEO said that “it is okay to take a break every once in a while”.

Taking to social media, Jain said, “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work’.

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste. With this, Verve logic would like to thank all its members who have shown an amazing spirit during work from home and helped us come out from hard times beautifully. We know after all, ‘Ek Break to Banta Hai’. He ended his mail by saying, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao.”