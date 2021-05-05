Jailed Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

Incarcerated Tehreek e Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died at a Jammu hospital after developing serious breathing issues on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Sehrai who was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu on Tuesday developed serious health complications and breathed his last Wednesday afternoon.

“It is not clear whether he was Covid positive. However, he had multiple ailments and his condition had deteriorated in Udhampur jail after which he was shifted to GMC Jammu on Tuesday,” the officials said, according to KNO.

A media report quoted Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu saying: “My SOP committee is looking after it (the transfer of Sehrai’s body), we will facilitate it in the best possible way.”

A lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, Sehrai was booked under PSA and lodged at Kot Balwal Jail since July 2020.

Sehrai’s younger son, Junaid, was a militant associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and was killed in a gunfight in Srinagar in May last year.