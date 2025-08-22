Jail, heavy fines for selling rotten meat

Srinagar, Aug 21: The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stringent public notice directing all businesses engaged in frozen raw meat, chicken, and meat products to comply with FSSAI norms, warning of strict penalties for violators.

The guidelines cover manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, cold storage operators, transporters, and even e-commerce platforms. Officials have prohibited the sale of meat products without complete labeling and set strict temperature conditions — frozen products must remain at -18°C or below throughout the supply chain, while chilled storage at 4°C is permitted only for up to four days.

The FDA has cautioned that violations will attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Penalties include fines of up to ₹10 lakh, seizure of unsafe stock, and imprisonment of up to six years in cases involving unsafe food.

Officials reminded that during recent inspections, over 12,000 kg of sub-standard meat was destroyed, reinforcing the department’s zero-tolerance policy.