J&K sets another record; vaccination rate of 18 plus group double than national average

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved another milestone by vaccinating 18 percent of people in the 18-44 group, which is almost double than national average.

“In the country, the average is 7 to 8 percent. Our average is over 18 percent. We are almost double than national average in vaccinating the 18 plus group,” Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, director-general, department of family welfare, and immunization told The Kashmir Monitor.

Number-wise, Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated more than nine lakh people in the 18 plus category so far. “This is the biggest group that we have to vaccinate. Our target is to immunize 52 lakh people in this group,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has set November-end deadline to complete the vaccination of the 18-44 group. “God willing we shall complete the target within the stipulated time. Since this group is huge and that is why we have set November deadline,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the first states and union territories to start vaccinating pregnant women. Jammu and Kashmir government has opened a vaccination window for pregnant women in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir has also become one of the top states/union territories to inoculate a large number of people against COVID 19. Even Bombay High Court asked the central government to look at the door-to-door vaccination programme carried out successfully by Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

“We have immunized 90 percent people in 45 plus category. Once you cross 90 percent, it means 100 percent because there are people who travel from one place to another for work. For instance, if a guy from Udhampur is vaccinated in Jammu, he will not feature in his home district. His name will figure in Jammu. That way we have to take this phenomenon into consideration,” said Dr Saleem.

Vaccination sites have been increased across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Plus door to door vaccination has also been started across Jammu and Kashmir. Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within 16 weeks. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country which has not seen much Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.