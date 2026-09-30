J&K Assembly Autumn Session Ends; Speaker Calls for Longer Sittings and Constructive Debate

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday concluded its 2026 Autumn Session, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourning the House sine die after a seven-day sitting held from September 21 to September 30.

In his concluding address, Speaker Rather thanked members for their participation and said the Chair’s primary responsibility was to provide legislators with an opportunity to raise public concerns and convey the expectations of their constituents.

Rather said he had made efforts to accommodate members across political lines during the proceedings, reiterating that the office of the Speaker was above party affiliations.

“I have tried to accommodate everyone irrespective of party affiliation and I reiterate that I don’t belong to any party,” he said.

Speaker Seeks Longer Sessions

Reflecting on the duration of the Autumn Session, the Speaker observed that longer sittings would allow legislators more time to participate in debates and raise constituency-specific issues.

He acknowledged that the limited number of sittings made it difficult to provide adequate speaking opportunities to every member and urged legislators to appreciate the constraints faced by the Chair.

Rather also referred to disruptions and heated exchanges witnessed during the proceedings, saying such incidents are not unusual in legislatures. However, he called upon members to ensure that differences are expressed through constructive debate.

He also said the concerns and compulsions of the Opposition need to be taken into consideration, stressing the importance of patience in conducting the business of the House.

Speaker Appreciates Legislators, Council of Ministers

The Speaker appreciated the participation of members and said the electorate had chosen capable representatives to speak on issues concerning the people.

He further asked legislators to bring to his notice cases where assurances or matters raised on the floor of the House were not subsequently acted upon.

Rather also appreciated the work of the Council of Ministers, observing that handling multiple departments and responding to a wide range of issues before the Assembly was a demanding responsibility.

Remarks on Leader of Opposition

Referring to comments made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma during the session, Rather urged him to view the exchanges positively and continue contributing to the functioning of the House.

The Speaker said expectations from younger political leaders were high and that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir also looked towards their representatives for leadership on public issues.

Speaker Praises Chief Minister’s Participation

Rather also acknowledged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s regular participation in Assembly proceedings.

He said the Chief Minister remained engaged with the business of the House, responded to issues raised by members and came prepared with relevant matters.

According to the Speaker, Omar Abdullah had intended to participate in the concluding proceedings as well but was unable to attend due to official commitments.

Media’s Role Highlighted

The Speaker placed particular emphasis on the role of the press and media in reporting legislative proceedings and communicating public issues to citizens.

Describing the media as an important pillar of democracy, Rather said journalists serve as a link between the Assembly and the people by highlighting issues raised by elected representatives and keeping the public informed about the functioning of the House.

He acknowledged that the role of the media during Assembly proceedings is sensitive, while appreciating the overall contribution of journalists despite occasional instances of misconduct.

Assembly Staff, Security Agencies Appreciated

Rather also commended Assembly employees, security personnel, PHE, PDD and other departments involved in facilitating the smooth conduct of the session.

He said the Assembly staff, despite being limited in number, worked hard to manage the proceedings and discharge their responsibilities.

On service-related demands raised by Assembly employees, the Speaker said efforts were underway to address issues including promotions and other matters concerning their service conditions.

Autumn Session Ends

The 2026 Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced in Srinagar on September 21 and concluded on September 30, spanning seven days.

At the end of his concluding remarks, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather formally adjourned the House sine die, bringing the Autumn Session to an end.