J&K LG announces financial incentives for COVID warriors; service extension to all retiring doctors

Rs 10,000 per month for resident docs, PGs, Medical Officers; Rs 7,000 for nursing, paramedical staff; Rs 5,000 for drivers, sweepers, attendants

Grants extension upto 31st December, 2021 in favour of retiring Faculty Members, Consultants, Doctors of SKIMS, GMCs, Health department

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday approved special Financial Incentives for Covid-19 Warriors of Health and Medical Education Department of J&K.

Frontline workers of Health & Medical Education Department, J&K are rendering valuable services in the challenging Covid pandemic times for saving precious lives of the patients, observed the Lt Governor.

Although, the services rendered by these Covid warriors cannot be compensated, still the UT Government has decided to incentivize their efforts, the Lt Governor added.

Incentives are exclusively for those frontline workers who directly deal with Covid-19 patients. The decision will benefit more than 17,000 Corona warriors including Resident Doctors, Medical Officers, Paramedical/Nursing staff, Drivers and Class IV employees.

The incentive will be Rs 10,000 p.m. for Resident doctors, PGs and Medical Officers; Rs 7,000 p.m. for Nursing and Paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 p.m. for Drivers, Sweepers and Attendants. The tenure of these incentives shall be initially for a period of 03 months and will be paid from May 2021 onwards.

In view of surge in Covid-19 cases and to give a fillip to available medical services at this crucial juncture, the Lt Governor also granted extension up to 31st December, 2021 in favour of the Faculty Members, Consultants, Doctors working in SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar/Bemina; Government Medical Colleges and Health department who are going to retire from May, 2021 to November, 2021.

The tenure in respect of the doctors presently undergoing various tenure postings viz Registrarship, Demonstratorship, Fellowship, Senior/Junior Residency etc in SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar/Bemina; Government Medical Colleges of the Union Territory have also been extended up to 31st December,2021.

The decision was taken to optimally utilize the experiences of these medical professionals to effectively deal with the evolving Covid situation.