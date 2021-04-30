J&K COVID crisis: April sees 44.6K infections, 285 fatalities; Record 3532 cases, 30 deaths today

Srinagar, Apr 30: Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest-ever single-day surge of 3,532 Covid-19 cases on the last day of April even as 30 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in J&K thus shot up in an unprecedented manner in April with data sketching a very grim picture for the month so far.

The cumulative number of cases rose from 131,421 on April 1 to 176,083 by April 30 adding over 44,662 infections to the tally in four weeks.

Fatalities too shot up meteorically with J&K recording 285 deaths in April. 136 of these deaths took place only in the last five days.

Among the fresh cases on Friday, 1172 were from Jammu Division and 2360 from Kashmir, taking the overall case tally to 176083.

The active case tally soared to 28359—10660 in Jammu and 17699 in Kashmir Valley.

Providing the district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported Srinagar 932, Baramulla 316, Budgam 160, Pulwama 110, Kupwara 206, Anantnag 239, Bandipora 50, Ganderbal 77, Kulgam 165, Shopian 105, Jammu 495, Udhampur 125, Rajouri 133, Doda 37, Kathua 95, Samba 82, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 42, Ramban 74 and Reasi 76.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 17 were from Jammu Division and 13 from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 2283—889 in Jammu and 1394 in the Valley.

Among the victims include two women, aged 25-years and 27-years respectively.

A senior official said that among the deaths reported in Jammu, mostly died at GMC Jammu while two others were brought dead and tested positive posthumously. “Of the two persons brought dead was a 27-year-old woman,” the official said.

Among others, the victims from Valley include a 25-year-old woman from Shankarpora Anantnag who died at SKIMS Soura here, two days after she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, the officials said here.

The others include a 54-year-old woman from Eidgah Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, a 45-year-old man from Batmaloo also died at SMHS hospital, a 65-year-old man from Shivpora Srinagar , a 65-year-old man Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar , a 70-year-old man from Rangwar Baramulla , a 95-year-old man from Rajbagh Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar who died at CD hospital, a 60-year-old man from Natipora Srinagar and a 55-year-old man from Bogund Kulgam.

Moreover, they said, 1287 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—310 from Jammu Division and 977 from Kashmir— in the last 24 hours.