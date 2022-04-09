SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period and around 80 lakh tourists have visited the union territory in the last few months.

“It is a golden period for Jammu and Kashmir. All records of 15-20 years have been broken. More than 80 lakh tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last few months. Such is a rush that getting a (flight) ticket to Srinagar is becoming very difficult. Flights have increased considerably. It has brought peace and prosperity,” Sinha told reporters after participating in Dal Lake cleaning drive.

Sinha said all hotels are sold out and people are finding it difficult to get accommodation. “We were discussing that new hotels should be constructed at the earliest,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor said the government has allocated Rs 336 crore for Dal cleaning in the budget. “Money came in the past too, but it was not utilized properly. People and administration have taken a pledge to save Dal which is our heritage. People across the globe come to Kashmir to see Dal lake. Dal has become cleaner comparatively. Now, Char Chinari is visible. Around 3500 Shikaras cruise through the lake every day,” he said.

Sinha said cleaners, commoners, and administration are working in tandem to save the lake. “The administration’s decision to directly transfer money into the accounts of cleaners has brought about a positive change. It has brought economic stability to the cleaners. There is a great awakening among the people. They have taken a pledge to save Dal Lake,” he said.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor toured the lake and took an on-spot review of the cleaning process. He also participated in the cleaning process alongside the cleaners.