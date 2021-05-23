J&K: 32 deaths since last night; over 1,200 fatalities in May so far

Srinagar: At least 32 more succumbed to Covid-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

At least 24 of them were reported from Jammu, mostly at GMC Jammu, while eight deaths were reported in Kashmir with two of the victims aged 42 and 48 years, taking the overall death to 3,545.

Of them, 1215 were reported in May so far, they said.

Among others, a 42-year-old from Shivpora died at SHMS hospital, twelve days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from GMC Neelipora Magam died at GMC Baramulla, two days after he was admitted there.

An 80-year-old man from Khawjabagh Baramulla died at Covid center Indoor stadium Baramulla, four days he was admitted there, they said.

A 48-year-old man from Hassanpora Arwani Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 60-year-old woman from Lasjan Srinagar also died at the tertiary care hospital, four days after she was admitted there.

A 60-year-old man from Gonipora Handwara died at JLM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, six days after he was admitted there.

Also, a 70-year-old from Khanyar died at the hospital, they said.

A 75-year-old woman from Ashijipora died GMC Anantnag, they said. (GNS)