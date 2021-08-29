J&K to get 6.5 lakh vaccine doses; officials asked to ensure equitable distribution



Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj Saturday chaired a meeting to review the availability of COVID vaccines across Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during the meeting, the ACS passed strict instructions to make both Covshield and Covaxin vaccines available at all vaccination centers across the UT.

He directed the department of Family Welfare and Immunisation to make equitable distribution of the 6.5 lac vaccine doses across the UT which are being received this weekend by the department.

The ACS also urged the public to come forward and get their COVID vaccine shots at their nearest vaccination centers to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Health and Medical Education Department.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Saturday witnessed one death and 166 fresh positive cases taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 1,211.

With one more death, the death toll in the UT has reached 4,406 and 166 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 324,979.







