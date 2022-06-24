Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to host meetings of G20, an influential group of the world’s major economies, next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir government set up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination.

The summit will be the first international event in Jammu and Kashmir since the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was withdrawn and it was carved into two union territories in August 2019.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022. It will convene the first G20 leaders’ summit in 2023.

J&K housing and urban development department’s principal secretary will be the chairman of the committee, which was formed as a result of a communication from the Ministry of External Affairs on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K,” said the order issued by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The committee includes Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), and Administrative Secretary (Culture).

“Further, principal secretary to the government, housing, and urban development department is also nominated as UT level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G20 meetings in the Union Territory of J&K,” the order said

India’s representation at the G20 summit has been led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

The MEA had earlier said that India would be a member of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2024.

The countries that make up the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States and the United Kingdom.