SRINAGAR: Smiles have returned to the faces of over 12000 permanent daily laborers (PDLs) and temporary daily laborers (TDLs) of the Power Development Department (PDD) after the Jammu and Kashmir government gave a go-ahead for their regularization.

In this connection, the government has given age and qualification relaxation to 180 PDLs and TDLs as a prelude to their service regularization.

This follows the Administrative Council’s decision to regularize the services of PDLs and TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favor of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd after the same were vetted by the Department of Law, J&PA.

“I am directed to convey the grant of relaxation in age/ qualification bar relaxation in age/qualification bar as approved by the administrative council in favor of PDLs, TDLs for consideration to the regularization as per Recruitment Rules of the corporation (s) consistent with the earlier Recruitment Rules before unbundling of Power Development Department. Managing directors are further requested to collect the original records of these PDLs and TDLs for further appropriate action at their level,” said Dr. Tahir Firdous, additional secretary to the government, PDD.

Power Development Department was unbundled into various Corporations in 2019. Corporations were given free hand to improve the power available to the consumers besides decreasing the transmission and commercial losses.

The future of temporary employees was hanging in balance as the previous government had failed to heed their requests. They were promised the moon, but never provided any relief. Even some have crossed the age bar. Now, the Lieutenant Governor administration has bitten the bullet and decided to regularize their services. More than 12000 employees will be benefitted.