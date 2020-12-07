J&K Bank Associate exams: Admit card release date announced; details here

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the exam date and admit card date for the post of Banking Associate on its official website – jkbank.com.

As per JK Bank Notice, the online exam for Clerk Posts will be held on 01, 02 , 03, 05, 09, 10, 17, 24 and 31 January 2021. The admit card for the same will be uploaded on 15 December 2020 (Tuesday).

Candidates can download JK Bank Clerk Admit Card from the official website jkbank.com by entering Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Candidates will be required to carry JK Bank Admit Card along with Photo ID in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and a photocopy of photo-identity proof

JK Bank Banking Associate Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode in venues in UT of J&K and in other cities. There will 100 objective-type questions on English Language (30 questions of 30 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions of 35 Marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions of 35 Marks). Each section will be given 20 minutes to complete the test. 0.25 shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

JK Bank Banking Associate Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of merit of overall marks obtained in written examination.

J & K Bank is a semi-govt bank. The had had published the recruitment notification to 1500 vacant posts of Banking Associate/Clerk in the month of July 2020.