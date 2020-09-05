J&K reports over 1,000 cases again, tally crosses 40K; 13 more deaths recorded

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday witnessed another spike as 1,047 persons tested positive of Covid-19 taking the total number of positive cases to 40,990 in the Union Territory.

Of the total cases, 30,579 are from Kashmir and 10,411 from Jammu division.

Among the 1,047 new cases, 554 belong to Kashmir division while as 493 are from Jammu division

The death toll due to the virus also mounted to 758 as 13 more patients who were tested positive for the deadly virus died in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that the patients who died include a 65-year-old man from Awantipora Pulwama, a 70-year-old man from Rangwar Baramulla, a 60-year-old man from Litter Pulwama, a 70-year-old man from Hyhama Kupwara, a 53-year-old man from Ellahibagh Srinagar.

An official from SMHS said that a patient from Awantipora who was admitted on 30 August with bilateral Pneumonia, a patient from Rangwar Baramulla who was admitted on 03 August and a patient from Litter Pulwama who was admitted on 27 August with chest infection died at SMHS in last 24 hours.

An official from JVC Bemina said that a patient from Hyhama Kupwara who was admitted on 03 September died on Thursday late night.

An official from SKIMS said that a patient from Ellahibagh Srinagar who was admitted on 24 August died on Friday.

An official from Kashmir division said that two more deaths from Srinagar, one from Baramulla and two from Kupwara were included in media bulletin on Friday.

An official from Jammu division said that three patients including two from Jammu and one from Doda died on Friday.

However, the details about rest of five deaths couldn’t be ascertained as the five deaths have occurred a few days back and were included in the toll of deaths today.

With 13 more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 758 including from Kashmir division 677 and 81 from Jammu division.