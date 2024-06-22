IYD has brought new perspective to J&K’s development journey: LG

Srinagar, June 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said International Yoga Day has brought a new perspective to the development journey of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for selecting Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, as the venue for the 10th International Yoga Day main event. He mentioned that this event has brought a new perspective to the development journey of the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor commended the PM’s efforts in promoting Yoga on an international level, stating that Yoga embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He emphasized the significance of this year’s theme, highlighting the importance of individuals protecting and supporting each other.

He quoted ‘Puman Pumansam Paripatu Vishwatah’ and ‘Vyashem Devahitam Yadayu’ to stress the importance of charity and unity among humanity. Referring to Maharishi Patanjali’s teachings, he emphasized the unity of body and mind in Yoga practice. He concluded by acknowledging the global impact of the PM’s vision of ‘One Earth One Health’ and expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s efforts in restoring the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

“I am grateful to PM for allowing J&K to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations. This historic event has put Jammu Kashmir on the global map,” he said.

Sinha said Yoga plays the most significant role in enhancing the physical, psychological, and emotional aspects of well-being. “PM has taken Yoga to the world and today this invaluable gift from our ancient tradition is being practiced across the globe,” he said.

LG said Yoga is a holistic approach to happiness. “It is the first step towards a healthy life. It unites Body and Mind as saint Patanjali had said that Body and Mind are one. Yoga brings consciousness and through consciousness, pure joy is born,” he said.

Earlier negotiating valiantly the odds of weather, thousands of spirited Kashmiris, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga, on the rain-drenched ground of Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today. Applauding the spirit of Kashmiris, the Prime Minister emphasized, “I also saw scores of girls covering themselves with the Yoga mat and they remained on the ground. This undaunted spirit of theirs and the love for Yoga is quite appreciable.”

Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for being present in Jammu & Kashmir, the land of Yog and Sadhna. He stated that the atmosphere, energy, and experience from Yoga could be felt in Jammu & Kashmir today. “Participation of 50-60 thousand people of Jammu and Kashmir with Yoga today on this occasion is a remarkable feat in itself,” he said. The PM reminded that the theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the significant contribution of Yoga in enhancing personal wellness and fostering social cohesion. He conveyed his best wishes on the International Day of Yoga to all citizens and those practicing Yoga worldwide. PM took part in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session, emphasizing the significance of yoga in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, the Prime Minister highlighted that a remarkable 177 countries supported India’s proposal to the UN. He also mentioned notable achievements in previous International Day of Yoga events, such as 35,000 individuals practicing yoga on Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath in Delhi) in 2015, and over 130 countries participating in the yoga event led by the Prime Minister at the UN Headquarters last year. Additionally, he expressed his delight that more than 100 institutes in India and 10 major foreign institutes have been recognized by the Yoga Certification Board established by the Ministry of Ayush.

In his welcome address, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav extended his congratulations to the citizens on International Yoga Day and expressed his delight in addressing the Yoga enthusiasts in Srinagar. “The Yoga Yatra, initiated in 2015 under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has been progressing with ever-increasing enthusiasm without any interruptions,” he observed. He said that the theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” effectively showcases the transformative influence of Yoga. Yoga serves as a unifying force across all segments of society, injecting vitality into the community. Not only does Yoga contribute to our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, but also it fosters unity and welfare within society. Furthermore, Yoga aids in boosting our confidence and morale. The Minister expressed his joy regarding the new initiatives launched on Yoga Day 2024, labeling it as a distinctive global occasion. He encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, emphasizing the importance of integrating yoga into our lives for personal and societal benefits.

