IWAI and J&K Government sign MoU for development of Srinagar Water Metro

Srinagar: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an Urban Water Transport System in Srinagar, modeled on the highly successful Kochi Water Metro.

On behalf of the J&K Government, the MoU was signed by the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir, while the Chief Engineer (Transport & Logistics), IWAI, signed on behalf of the Authority. The MoU was formally presented to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in presence of Minister for Transport Satish Sharma, Secretary Transport Department Avny Lavasa and RTO Kashmir Qazi Irfan.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration in developing and promoting an integrated, water-based urban transport network connecting key destinations along Dal Lake and River Jhelum. The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance intra-city connectivity, and promote sustainable, eco-friendly mobility within Srinagar.

Under the agreement, the J&K Government will provide administrative and logistical support, including necessary clearances, land acquisition, and the development of allied infrastructure. It will also ensure efficient first- and last-mile connectivity, integrating the Water Metro into the broader urban transport ecosystem of the Union Territory.

The IWAI will provide technical expertise and guidance for the project, oversee maintenance of navigational channels and aids, and facilitate capacity-building programmes for inland water transport personnel. It will also ensure navigation safety and the adoption of modern operational systems.

The proposed ₹900 crore project envisions establishing water transport connectivity through electric-hybrid boats for local passenger movement — featuring five routes with ten terminals on Dal Lake and two routes with eight terminals on River Jhelum. This network will complement existing road infrastructure and offer an alternate, green mode of urban transit.

Both parties have agreed to work jointly to obtain statutory clearances and address environmental, forest, and local considerations related to project execution. The funding structure will be finalised through mutual consultation, while a detailed implementation roadmap will be prepared in the coming months.

This collaboration marks a major stride toward developing a reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible public transport system in Srinagar. The project is expected to enhance urban mobility, boost tourism, and create new livelihood opportunities by introducing a modern, sustainable mode of transport.

A similar inland water transport model is also being explored for Jammu, reflecting the government’s broader vision to harness the potential of the region’s waterways for integrated urban transport development.