SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) flagged off its men’s cricket team today for participation in the North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament 2025. The team was flagged off by IUST Registrar, Prof. Abdul Wahid, in the presence of Finance Officer Sameer Wazir and Dean of Students Dr. Asifa Baba.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Abdul Wahid expressed pride in the university’s athletes competing at such a prestigious platform. He emphasized the role of sports in shaping character, fostering discipline, and promoting teamwork. He conveyed confidence that the team would not only perform well but also uphold the values of IUST with dedication and integrity. Earlier, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director, Physical Education & Sports, highlighted the significance of the tournament and encouraged the players to perform their best while upholding the spirit of sportsmanship.

The university administration reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sports and providing students with opportunities to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities. The team will be accompanied by Dr. Mubashir Hussain, Assistant Director, as the team manager, and Altaf Hussain Shah, Sports Assistant, as the team coach.