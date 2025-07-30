IUST signs MoU with Ministry of Education to implement NATS

NEW DELHI, JULY 30: The Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in the presence of the Union Minister of Education and senior officials, including the Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India. This MoU was signed during Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi which was yesterday inaugurated by the Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, to commemorate 5 years of NEP 2020 and aims to facilitate the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) at IUST in J&K.

NATS is a flagship initiative of the Government of India designed to provide structured on-the-job training to graduates and diploma holders, bridging the gap between academic learning and industrial requirements. The MoU focuses on providing structured apprenticeship opportunities for IUST students, fostering industry-academia collaboration to ensure real-world exposure and skill enhancement, and aligning academic programs with the goals of NEP 2020 by incorporating apprenticeships and internships as an integral part of holistic education.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of IUST, emphasized that this MoU marks a significant step toward realizing the vision of NEP 2020 in J&K, which places a strong emphasis on experiential learning through apprenticeships, internships, and hands-on training. He stated that by integrating NATS into the university’s academic framework, IUST aims to create a seamless transition for students from classrooms to workplaces. He added that the collaboration will enhance the employability of students