IUST organises workshop on Quality Assurance

AWANTIPORA, OCTOBER 28: One-day workshop on quality assurance was organized by Directorate of Quality Assurance, IUST which was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and was attended by Prof Shahjahan, former Dean Academic Affairs, Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai, Prof M. A Zargar, Registrar, CUK, Prof A Wahid, Registrar IUST, Deans of Schools, officers, faculty and scholars.

In his address, Prof. Romshoo emphasized on robust quality assurance system to drive excellence in academics and research and said that quality has to pervade all spheres of working and can be accomplished by internalizing bottom up and participatory approach whereby all the stakeholders contribute to the policy formulation and its implementation.

He said that in this regard important decision-making bodies at IUST have representation across domains such as Industry, Students, community etc, and said that in the rapidly changing technological and educational landscapes, universities have to invest in faulty development, adopt innovative pedagogies and be able to deliver the best learning outcomes lest the moment is missed and the opportunities lost. Further, he said that research has to have societal relevance and earnest attempts have to be taken to localize SDGs in different developmental projects and research areas.

Prof. Shahajan, identified different quality parameters at Institutional level such as quality teachers, infrastructure, learning environment and importance of inculcating problem solving approach aiming the students and need for transition from mono-disciplinary to transdisciplinary approach. He said there is a need to bring in diversity in existing Ontological, Epistemological and Axiological perspectives for better outcomes.

DIQA also organized a programme on effective teaching pedagogies which was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A H Moon, who in his address said that teaching- learning approach has undergone a change and the transition to experiential learning, formative assessments, nurturing of analytical and critical abilities, focus on innovative and focus on entrepreneurial spirit have become imperative to fit with requirements of the knowledge economy.