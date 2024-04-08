IUST organises prog on ‘My Health, My Right’

AWANTIPORA: On the occasion of world health day, a one day programme in collaboration with SKIMS Soura Srinagar on the theme ‘My Health, My Right’ was organized.

Principal SMMCN &MT IUST, Asmat Parveen highlighted the theme of the World Health Day 2024 and said that the emphasis is on spreading information regarding the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing etc.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr. Farooq A. Jan in his address underscored the importance of prioritizing health and well-being. During the programme students participated in various components and delivered health talks.