AWANTIPORA: The two-day Induction Program for the inaugural batch of students admitted to the BS program through the Design Your Own Degree (DYOD) mode commenced at IUST. The program chaired by Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs IUST, was attended among others by Prof. Amit Apte, Chair Data Science at IISER Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Moon said that under the DYOD, students will have the freedom to customize their academic paths based on their potential and interests. Prof. Apte, congratulated the students and talked about the holistic approach that DYOD promises. He said that new realities demand evolved responses Data and informed decision making which predicate on developing holistic perspectives.

Students also visited different facilities at IUST and engaged in hands-on sessions on Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing at the Design Innovation Centre. Dr. Shahkar Nehvi, Coordinator and other faculty members of the DYOD team interacted with students.

The BS (DYOD) program is a pioneering and innovative four-year undergraduate course, designed to provide students with the opportunity to shape their academic journey according to their interests, aptitudes, and career aspirations. Key program highlights include project-based collaborative problem-solving, interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning, skill development through hands-on experiences such as internships, projects, and fieldwork, as well as flexible evaluation mechanisms to encourage lifelong learning.