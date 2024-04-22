IUST introduces M.Tech AI, FYUGP in Physics and Chemistry

AWANTIPORA: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) introduces new Master’s and Four Year Under-Graduate programmes. The programmes shall be offered under the Schools of Sciences and Technology and will cater to the students opting science and new-age technology for further studies.

The courses have been framed as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and will introduce students to interdisciplinary learning through innovative pedagogy, while allowing them multiple entry and multiple exits options.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST said that the courses have been devised as per NEP 2020 and are in-demand promising higher employability prospects. He said that enrolled students would be integrated into the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem early on and there shall be special focus on experiential learning facilitated via, robust Industry- Academia interface.

Prof A H Moon, Dean Academic Affairs said that the Admission Notice for the session 2024, shall be issued shortly and the interested students should follow the university website regularly for updates