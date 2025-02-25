AWANTIPORA, FEBRUARY 25: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), organised a special session on ‘Role and Challenges of Public Service Broadcasters in the Era of New Digital Platforms’ on Tuesday. The lecture was delivered by Shabir Ahmad Dar, an Indian Information Service officer and Assistant Director (News) at Doordarshan, Srinagar.

During his interaction with students, scholars of DJMC and other departments, Dar discussed the role of Public Service Broadcasting and Prasar Bharti in India. Highlighting the milestones achieved by Doordarshan in Kashmir, he emphasised how content fosters a sense of community in the region. Encouraging students to prioritize accuracy amid the rise of misinformation, he shared the challenges of verifying information. At Doordarshan, “Ignoring the race to break the news first, we wait for information to be verified but do not disseminate false information,” he asserted.

Discussing various challenges including the growing competition from digital platforms, he informed that Prasar Bharati is adapting by tailoring content to meet audience needs, and enhancing its presence on social media and streaming platforms. “We are investing in digital technologies, which also gives job opportunities to local talent.”

Dar further shared insights into the current trends in journalism, urging students to consider pursuing competitive exams like the UPSC for better prospects. He encouraged students, particularly those in their final year, that be receptive to changes and develop new skills and seize the opportunities. He also shared his personal journey, including his experiences with various organisations before joining Doordarshan and also answered students’ queries.

Head DJMC, Dr Rabia Noor, delivered the welcome address, while Senior Assistant Professor, DJMC, Dr Monisa Qadiri, proposed the vote of thanks.