IUST hosts Media Outreach Prog

AWANTIPORA, MAY 01: Under its University Outreach Program and as part of its MoU with DataLEADS, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today launched a Media Literacy Program aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women participants.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is part of IUST’s Media Outreach Campaign. It seeks to equip emerging entrepreneurs with essential media skills to effectively utilize digital tools for business growth and promotion.

Key topics included identifying misinformation and disinformation, understanding deepfakes and manipulated content, enhancing fact-checking skills, and using advanced search strategies under Google’s Super Searchers curriculum. This initiative reflects IUST’s continued commitment to community-focused education, digital literacy, and women’s empowerment through outreach.